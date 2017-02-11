New regional dean named for UI med school's Urbana campus
Beginning Feb. 16, Janet Jokela will become acting regional dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign, pending approval from trustees. She is replacing Michele Mariscalco, who has been the Urbana regional dean for the past three years and is beginning a new position in UI health executive leadership in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC