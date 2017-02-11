New regional dean named for UI med sc...

New regional dean named for UI med school's Urbana campus

Saturday Feb 11

Beginning Feb. 16, Janet Jokela will become acting regional dean of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign, pending approval from trustees. She is replacing Michele Mariscalco, who has been the Urbana regional dean for the past three years and is beginning a new position in UI health executive leadership in Chicago.

