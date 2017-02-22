Matt Rush pays attorney fees, bringing civil case to close
It's possible the public may never hear from Matt Rush again after the embattled former police officer's one outstanding court case came to an early close Wednesday. Rush was due to testify Wednesday on his ability to pay attorney fees in a case where he sued Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and local activist Patricia Avery and lost.
