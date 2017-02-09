Marcus Jackson/About Town: Fame hasn't gone to his head
Enjoying a cup of coffee at the Stephens Family YMCA on Wednesday morning, Carl Meyer is greeted by former Illini linebacker Matt Sinclair, who playfully tells him to "stay humble." As if anyone needs to remind the community stalwart that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|15 hr
|Muhammad Akram
|2
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC