Man resentenced to 4 years prison for aggravated battery
Noting Darius Robinson's violent past, Judge Tom Difanis declined to recommend the 22-year-old, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of West Bradley Avenue, for boot camp. Robinson and his recently murdered brother and co-defendant, Deonta Rozier, 21, had both been sentenced in May to 30 months probation and 90 days in jail for aggravated battery after pleading guilty to hitting a man in the head March 28. The victim was kicked to unconsciousness in the 1300 block of Anthony Drive in Champaign.
