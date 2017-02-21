Man resentenced to 4 years prison for...

Man resentenced to 4 years prison for aggravated battery

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Noting Darius Robinson's violent past, Judge Tom Difanis declined to recommend the 22-year-old, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of West Bradley Avenue, for boot camp. Robinson and his recently murdered brother and co-defendant, Deonta Rozier, 21, had both been sentenced in May to 30 months probation and 90 days in jail for aggravated battery after pleading guilty to hitting a man in the head March 28. The victim was kicked to unconsciousness in the 1300 block of Anthony Drive in Champaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Sun Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC