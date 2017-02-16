Man convicted of having half-ounce of cocaine

A man who had about a half-ounce of cocaine stuffed down his pants when police searched him almost a year ago is headed for prison when sentenced in April. A Champaign County jury took about an hour Wednesday to convict Lyarron T. Emers, 35, who listed different addresses in Champaign and Rantoul, of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

