Man charged with stealing from packages

William S. Booker, 24, who listed addresses in the 300 block of West Flessner Road, Urbana, and the 400 block of West Clark Street, Champaign, was charged Friday with burglary, a felony, and resisting a peace officer, a misdemeanor. A Champaign police report said about 3 p.m. Thursday, undercover officers from area departments were working in the 300 block of North Harvey Street, Urbana, when they saw a man enter an apartment building and prop the door open.

