Lot for sale even as county, owner wr...

Lot for sale even as county, owner wrangle over taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Gazette

A legal dispute between the county and the owner of a weedy, fenced-in property at a major Interstate 74 gateway into Champaign is awaiting a resolution by an appellate court. Meanwhile, this 4-acre piece of ground at 1505 N. Neil St. is sporting a new red for-sale sign and a $1.7 million price tag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC