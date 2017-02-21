Kankakee man facing trial for armed r...

Kankakee man facing trial for armed robbery

A Kankakee man is facing life in prison for armed robberies he allegedly committed at a Kankakee gas station as well as a Sprint store in Champaign last year. According to a spokeswoman for the federal court in Urbana, Thomas James, 33, of Kankakee, is being held by U.S. Marshals awaiting a trial scheduled for April 18. The indictment against him alleges that James, armed with a handgun, stole phones from a Sprint store in Champaign on July 28, 2016, and cigarettes and money from the Circle K on Indiana Avenue in Kankakee on Aug. 6, 2016.

