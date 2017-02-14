It's 2017, and girls still don't think they are as smart as boys, ...
Dressed in super hero capes, 6-year-old Girl Scouts, from left, Alicia Cutter, Addy ONeal, Emery Dodson, Karissa Cheng, and Emily Bergenroth, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, meet with President Barack Obama before showing him their project during his tour of the White House Science Fair, Monday, March 23, 2015, at the White House. Gender stereotypes live on: Research published in the journal Science found that girls starting at the age of 6 are less likely than boys of the same age to believe that girls are "really, really smart."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC