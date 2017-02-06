'I'm really, really grateful'
"It's still sinking in," said the 27-year-old from Fisher, who got her driver's license , a new van and her first job offer, all within a three-week period. "I think I'm still in a little shock," said the 2016 University of Illinois communications graduate, who couldn't imagine this moment last summer when she found out she didn't win a national online contest for a wheelchair-accessible van, a hefty expense her family couldn't afford on its own.
