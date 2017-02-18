'I heard a boom'

A woman who apparently set fire to a mattress in her backyard Saturday morning sparked a blaze that displaced her from her home and heavily damaged her neighbor's house. Champaign firefighters were summoned to Michelle Thomas' home at 403 E. Grove St., just east of the intersection of Fourth and Grove streets at 9:35 a.m. They found the detached garage at Thomas' house and the garage next door to it to the east ablaze.

