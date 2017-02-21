Fire on the 400 block of Grove Street...

Fire on the 400 block of Grove Street in Champaign leaves homes unlivable

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

"I was getting ready for work and everything, and we came out because we heard a boom noise and then we saw that she was ok and then I went back in the house to get ready for work," explains Angela Teague, whose home was damaged by the fire. "The next thing I know my husband is screaming, 'get your purse get out get out! Get the dog and get out!' When we came out, there was a big fire going on."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC