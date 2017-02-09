Dual-function nanorod LEDs could make multifunctional displays
Cellphones and other devices could soon be controlled with touchless gestures and charge themselves using ambient light, thanks to new LED arrays that can both emit and detect light. Made of tiny nanorods arrayed in a thin film, the LEDs could enable new interactive functions and multitasking devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|17 hr
|Muhammad Akram
|2
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC