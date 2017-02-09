Dual-function nanorod LEDs could make...

Dual-function nanorod LEDs could make multifunctional displays

Read more: EurekAlert!

Cellphones and other devices could soon be controlled with touchless gestures and charge themselves using ambient light, thanks to new LED arrays that can both emit and detect light. Made of tiny nanorods arrayed in a thin film, the LEDs could enable new interactive functions and multitasking devices.

