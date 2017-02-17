Dr. Susan Zola announced as new Champ...

Dr. Susan Zola announced as new Champaign schools Superintendent

The Unit 4 Board of Education announced Dr. Susan Zola as the district's next superintendent on Wednesday, February 15. Dr. Zola began her career as a first-grade teacher in Urbana School District 116. In 1990, she joined the Unit 4 School District and became the principal of Dr. Howard Elementary School.

