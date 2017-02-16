Dog's surprise run has Urbana co-owners beaming with pride
Rumor had it all Tuesday, making German shepherds everywhere proud with a rare Best in Show for the breed at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. For co-owners Patti and Van Dukeman of Urbana, the win was Cubs-like, since Rumor is only the second German shepherd to take the top spot since the show began in 1877.
