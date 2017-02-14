Dog with Urbana ties wins Best in Show
Rumor, co-owned by Patti and Van Dukeman of Urbana, was crowned America's top dog Tuesday night when, a year after a near miss, she came out of retirement to win best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club. Cheered loudly all around the ring by a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden, and clearly the crowd favorite, she's just the second German shepherd to win the event that began in 1877.
