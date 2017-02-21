Development in North Prospect corrido...

Development in North Prospect corridor gaining steam

Tuesday

Green Street Realty - which has already developed one retail center on the west side of Prospect with a newly opened Taco John's restaurant - has staked a claim on the east side of the road. The firm recently put up one of its future development site signs at the corner of Prospect and Interstate Drive, on vacant land in front of the Aldi's grocery store.

