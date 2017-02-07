DEVELOPING: Arrests made in I-57 road rage incident
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY Champaign County authorities have confirmed with WAND News that shots were fired on Interstate 57, between Champaign and Rantoul. Authorities tell WAND News officers were alerted to shots being fired from a moving vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC