Creating a generation of DREAAMers
The halls at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy were empty Tuesday afternoon, but 5-year-old Keviaun Finch was still there in a classroom with chocolate-chip cookies spread out on a table in front of him. Keviaun was intently counting the number of chips in the cookies with the help of James LaPlace, a part-time staff member of the DREAAM House, a new educational support program for black youth that begins in pre-kindergarten and continues with them through 12th grade, with the goal of seeing them off to college.
