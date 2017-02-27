Coroner: Champaign fire victim ID'd

An early morning, two-alarm fire heavily damaged a house at 908 W Clark Street in Champaign on Friday Feb. 24, 2017. Flames were visible through the roof when firefighters arrived shortly after 5 a.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup early Monday identified the woman who died in a house fire in Champaign as 93-year-old Rachel Dyal.

