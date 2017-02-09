Coat exchange open in downtown Champaign

John and Laura Biggan of Champaign saw a need, acted and now downtown Champaign has an open-air coat exchange for people trying to stay warm in the late winter. "We moved up here from Texas a couple of years ago so for us the cold is maybe a bigger deal," said John Biggan, a researcher on aging at the University of Illinois, who said he and his wife spend a lot of time in downtown Champaign.

