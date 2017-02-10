Clergy Corner, Feb. 10, 2017
The Rev. Ervin Williams, founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, holds bags of food to be distributed Thursday at the agency's food pantry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|11 hr
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC