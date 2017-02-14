Champaign teen gets 8 years for baseball-bat mugging

A Champaign teen cried and screamed Monday when a judge sentenced her to eight years in prison for her role in the baseball-bat mugging of another woman more than two years ago. A Champaign County jury in December convicted Shatyra Hawkins, 19, who listed an address in the 1500 block of North Mattis Avenue, of attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery but acquitted her of armed robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.