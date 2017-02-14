Champaign Police Seeking Suspect in February 8 Burglaries
The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying one person wanted in connection with several residential burglaries that happened on February 8. Champaign police say a man unlawfully entered about 20 unlocked apartments in the 200 block of East Green Street between 1:46 a.m. and 11:33 a.m. Officers say only two tenants have reported items being taken, which includes laptops, a wallet, and two sets of keys. Champaign police say the suspect is described as a black male, between 18-25 years of age, with a short-to-medium afro haircut.
