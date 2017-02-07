Champaign Mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of Unofficial St. Patrick's Day

CHAMPAIGN Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen announced Monday a series of guidelines within an emergency order to combat a possible threat to public health, safety and welfare during Unofficial St. Patrick's Day. This event, according to the Mayor's research, often results in a significant amount of arrests due to crimes committed by intoxicated individuals, as well as a significant increase in alcoholic beverages.

