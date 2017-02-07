Champaign Mayor issues Emergency Orde...

Champaign Mayor issues Emergency Order ahead of Unofficial St. Patrick's Day

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

CHAMPAIGN Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen announced Monday a series of guidelines within an emergency order to combat a possible threat to public health, safety and welfare during Unofficial St. Patrick's Day. This event, according to the Mayor's research, often results in a significant amount of arrests due to crimes committed by intoxicated individuals, as well as a significant increase in alcoholic beverages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
News Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have... Nov '16 Jobart 4
Illini basketball Nov '16 Bbfan 1
Short Redhead cashier at Circle K Nov '16 Big Tiger 3
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC