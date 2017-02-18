Champaign man's lawsuit alleges police coerced witnesses

A Champaign man who served 18 years in prison for murder before being released by a federal judge a year ago has filed a lawsuit against the city of Champaign and six of its police officers who investigated the case. The lawsuit filed by Teshome Campbell, now 40, alleges Champaign police coerced witnesses to falsely testify against him about his role in the murder of James Shepard, 44, who was killed in a mob-style beating on Christmas Day 1997.

