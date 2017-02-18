Champaign man's lawsuit alleges polic...

Champaign man's lawsuit alleges police coerced witnesses

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A Champaign man who served 18 years in prison for murder before being released by a federal judge a year ago has filed a lawsuit against the city of Champaign and six of its police officers who investigated the case. The lawsuit filed by Teshome Campbell, now 40, alleges Champaign police coerced witnesses to falsely testify against him about his role in the murder of James Shepard, 44, who was killed in a mob-style beating on Christmas Day 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... 4 hr Susie 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan 29 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC