Champaign man given probation for not having FOID

A 21-year-old Champaign man with no prior convictions was sentenced to two years of probation for having a gun without a firearm owner's identification card. In return for Timmie L. Sanford's guilty plea Tuesday to that charge, a prosecutor dismissed a more serious charge of residential burglary against him, alleging he had broken into a Champaign home on Jan. 2. Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said Champaign police were summoned that day to a home in the 1500 block of Marigold Lane where the resident reported a break-in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.