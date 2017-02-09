Champaign man charged with having dru...

Champaign man charged with having drugs, lying to police

A Champaign man who allegedly had cocaine for sale on him and lied to police is due back in court March 14. Billy C. Wesley, 32, for whom authorities have addresses on Willis Avenue, Valley Road and Roper Street, was charged Thursday in Champaign County Circuit Court with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing identification. A Champaign County sheriff's deputy's report said about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies found a man at a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus shelter on First Street who matched the description of a suspect who had reportedly stolen a wallet on a bus.

