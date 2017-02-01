Champaign man charged in December armed robbery
Larome R. Anderson, 20, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive, was charged on Tuesday with felony armed robbery and aggravated battery. He is being held at the Champaign County Jail on $30,000 bond.
