Champaign County to revisit consolidation of polling sites

An already-approved plan to combine campus-area polling places for the April 4 municipal and school board election could be overturned tonight by the Champaign County Board. Also on the agenda at the board's committee-of-the-whole meeting is a proposal authorizing the county treasurer and county auditor to borrow up to $1.5 million from the public safety sales tax fund to the county's all-purpose general fund, if needed.

