Champaign chamber favors selling county nursing home

The board of directors of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is on record in opposition to a property-tax increase to benefit the financially struggling Champaign County Nursing Home, and is in favor of selling the institution to a private operator. For now, both policy questions are on the April 4 local elections ballot in Champaign County, but a court hearing is scheduled for Friday on a lawsuit that would remove the selling question from the ballot.

