Champaign Central jazz band again a finalist in New York contest

Champaign Central High School's jazz band will once again head to New York in May to compete in the 22nd annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival. This is the fourth time Central has been one of the 15 finalist bands in the competition, described as one of the most innovative jazz education events in the world.

