Champaign businessman charged with fraud in Florida
In 1993, the city of Champaign gave a $350,000 loan to businessman Jack Hayes so he could buy and repair the parking garage at Church and Randolph streets. "You can nail my carcass to the side of that deck if this doesn't work," Hayes told the city at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Sun
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC