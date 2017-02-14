Central High renovations could start ...

Central High renovations could start in a year

On Monday evening, the school board reviewed a draft schedule for the eight projects that will be funded through Unit 4's $183.4 million referendum that passed in November. The projects will be staggered and separated into different phases: programming, design, a design-and-construction overlap phase and a construction phase.

