Carol Ann Kieffer
MOUNT CARMEL – Carol Ann Kieffer, 75, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, with her loving family by her side. She was born May 11, 1941, in Amboy, the daughter of Paul and Violette McCaffrey.
