Brat Pack headlining benefit for Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center
Music fans can rock out to the tunes of the Brat Pack next week while helping victims of sexual assault. Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center officials announced that the popular '80s cover band will once again headline its third-annual Rock Out Against Rape fundraiser concert Feb. 10. Champaign musicians Mike Ingram and New Souls will open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
|Short Redhead cashier at Circle K
|Nov '16
|Big Tiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC