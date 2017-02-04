Brat Pack headlining benefit for Verm...

Brat Pack headlining benefit for Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center

Music fans can rock out to the tunes of the Brat Pack next week while helping victims of sexual assault. Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center officials announced that the popular '80s cover band will once again headline its third-annual Rock Out Against Rape fundraiser concert Feb. 10. Champaign musicians Mike Ingram and New Souls will open.

