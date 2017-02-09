Bond in I-57 road-rage incident set a...

Bond in I-57 road-rage incident set at $400,000

12 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A Champaign County judge set bond Thursday at $400,000 for a Tennessee man who admitted he fired a gun from a vehicle at another car on Interstate 57. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office filed a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Patrick Chapman, 21, of Cordova, Tenn., in connection with a shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday on I-57 a mile north of Rantoul. The police report said a Chicago woman and her passenger told police they were headed south when they were fired on by a passing sport utility vehicle.

