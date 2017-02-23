Balloons over Vermilion putting kids to work
When Jessica Alyea's students at Northeast Elementary Magnet School in Danville learned they would be getting more homework this year, they cheered. That's because the "homework" consists of helping to design the Kids Zone at this year's Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, designing a mural that kids can color and other duties that come with serving as the student ambassadors for the hot-air balloon event.
