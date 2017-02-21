Authorities: 1 dead in Champaign house fire
The Champaign News-Gazette reports Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup was notified of the death after the fire was reported Friday morning. Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire at the two-story home.
