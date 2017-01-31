Aurora University's Schingoethe Cente...

Aurora University's Schingoethe Center named a Smithsonian Affiliate

AURORA – The Smithsonian Institution has granted the Schingoethe Center of Aurora University affiliate status, making possible new opportunities for collaborative exhibits, artifact loans, research and educational programs. The Schingoethe Center museum is best known for its Native-American collection, which includes artifacts and artwork dating from prehistory to the present.

