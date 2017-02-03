Area history, Feb. 3, 2017

In 1917, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors put off until March acting on a $1.65 million bond issue to finance construction of more than 180 miles of pavement in the county: 50 miles of brick at a cost of $627,000, 100 miles of concrete at a cost of $825,000 and 32 miles of macadam at a cost of $188,000. In 1967, urban renewal was the major issue in Champaign, based on the time spent discussing it in a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

