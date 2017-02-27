Area history, Feb. 27, 2017
In 1917, with the arrest of William Brown, Champaign police believe they have cleared up six holdup jobs. Brown, who was shot in the arm while attempting to elude police, furnished a list of six robberies and also named two accomplices, both of whom were arrested.
