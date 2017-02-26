Area history, Feb. 26, 2017
In 1917, The Champaign Daily News urged Americans to think of "safety first." "Pacificists and their more radical kin, for there are such, who pretend to fear militarism in this country insult the great body of those with whom they try to argue.
