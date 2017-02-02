Area history, Feb. 2, 2017
In 1917, Roy Lampkin, arrested in Franklin, Ind., by Champaign County Sheriff A.M. Evans, confessed to the shooting of Mollie Malone, also known as Mrs. Lampkin, at their home Jan. 6 in Champaign, according to a telegram from Evans. In 1967, Hans Conried, the popular star of stage, screen and television, was tp perform in the play "Generations" on March 7 at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall.
