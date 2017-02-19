Area history, Feb. 19, 2017
In 1917, more and more voters in Champaign were announcing their support for the commission form of government. The Loyal Women's Class of the University Place Church expressed its preference for the commission form, which was to be on the Feb. 20 ballot in the city.
