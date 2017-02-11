Area history, Feb. 11, 2017
In 1917, in a front-page editorial, The Champaign Daily News endorsed the commission form of government. "Shall we follow a loose, slip-shod, moss-grown method which experience has found to be unbusiness-like, expensive and inefficient, or shall we look about us and adopt some other plan by which other cities have brought about wonderful results for the common welfare of the people?" wrote the newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Fri
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan 29
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
|Gay men increasingly turn to surrogates to have...
|Nov '16
|Jobart
|4
|Illini basketball
|Nov '16
|Bbfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC