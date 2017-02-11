Area history, Feb. 11, 2017

In 1917, in a front-page editorial, The Champaign Daily News endorsed the commission form of government. "Shall we follow a loose, slip-shod, moss-grown method which experience has found to be unbusiness-like, expensive and inefficient, or shall we look about us and adopt some other plan by which other cities have brought about wonderful results for the common welfare of the people?" wrote the newspaper.

