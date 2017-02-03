Another arrest made in connection to printing business theft
A Gilman man is in police custody for felony theft after being identified as taking part in stealing thousands of dollars from a Champaign printing business. Adam Hall, 31, was criminally charged Friday with theft over $100,000, a Class 1 felony, for allegedly stealing about $144,500 from Martin One Source, 808 Country Fair Drive, between Aug. 20 and Dec. 27. A week ago, Kimberly Allen, 35, of Buckley, was charged with the same offense.
