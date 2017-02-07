Alleged bank robber turns himself in
Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said Meco Russell, 41, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street, turned himself in at the Champaign police station at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
