Agricultural robot may be "game changer" for crop growers, breeders

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Science Blog

A semiautonomous robot may soon be roaming agricultural fields gathering and transmitting real-time data about the growth and development of crops, information that crop breeders - and eventually farmers - can use to identify the genetic traits in plants likely to produce the greatest yields.

