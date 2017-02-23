Agricultural robot may be "game changer" for crop growers, breeders
A semiautonomous robot may soon be roaming agricultural fields gathering and transmitting real-time data about the growth and development of crops, information that crop breeders - and eventually farmers - can use to identify the genetic traits in plants likely to produce the greatest yields.
