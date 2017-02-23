Admitted Urbana bank robber sentenced to 7 years
An Urbana man who admitted robbing a bank to get money for drugs was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison. Over the objection of the prosecutor, Champaign County Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Jeremy Larson, 30, who listed an address in the 400 block of East High Street, for the Department of Corrections' boot camp program.
